Lara takes a risk for Christian and is targeted by a bandit · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will go through the biggest suffocation for still not accepting the death of Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Rio de Janeiro in search of answers after the execution of her boyfriend and will be targeted by a drug dealer from Morro do Camelo.

The cook will almost die at the hands of the bandit in the scenes that air this Thursday (18th) . According to information from the Arteblitz portal, the character will discover that one of the drug lords who killed Christian has been murdered. She will then investigate the tragedy of the good guy at the miscreant’s funeral.

In love with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) since adolescence, Mateus (Dalton Melo) will accompany her on the undertaking. At the ceremony, he will question a pastor about Christian’s death on Camel Hill. Both he and Lara still don’t know that the protagonist is alive and that, in fact, Renato (Christian’s identical twin) was the victim of the drug dealers.

Luck, however, will not smile for the pair. A bandit will overhear the conversation between the priest and Matthew and will be intrigued. The drug dealer will follow the character and corner him hours later along with the cook. Upon approach, the criminal will recognize the girl as Christian’s girlfriend.

Nervous, he will point his gun at the “investigators” and almost kill them. The only fate will not happen because the pastor at the funeral will find the two of them in the tense moment. The priest will save the lives of Lara and Mateus by handing his car over to the bandit.

After the suffocation, the character played by Andréia Horta will be convinced that she needs to forget about Christian for good and will be reunited with her ex-boyfriend.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: