Large fire hits TCGL’s garage in Londrina (VIDEO)

A fire of great proportions reached a bus in the garage of Grande Londrina, in Vila Casoni, central region of Londrina this Monday afternoon (15).

Isaac Fontana/FramePhoto/Folhapress



| Author: Tatiana Galindo/ Sending by Message

Isaac Fontana/FramePhoto/Folhapress

Tatiana Galindo/Sending by Message

Roman landmarks

At the moment officials are trying to remove vehicles that have not yet been hit, and explosions are heard at the scene. There are no reports of injured people.

The fire department team arrived to fight the fire.

Latest news:

Fourth fire truck arrived on the scene;

Off-duty drivers arriving at the garage to help evacuate unreached buses;

Explosions startle people around the TCGL garage;



| Author: Tatiana Galindo/ Sending by Message

Employees talk about dozens of vehicles hit, but the company has yet to provide official information;

Worry is that fire will hit fuel pumps that are in the same yard;

In addition to the risk of the internal fuel pump, the fear of the neighbors is that the flames will spread to the gas station located on Avenida Brasília, one block from the TCGL garage;

Officials inside the yard commented that the fire is being controlled by firefighters;

Estimated more than 30 vehicles burned.

Extra official information guarantees that service to the population should not be harmed, the burned buses had been removed from the normal fleet for repairs.

Controlled Fire

There is no longer any risk of hitting the fuel pump or the neighboring gas station;

CMTU blocked streets close to the site. Traffic should be slow for the next few hours.

Marco Roman

An employee who was helping with the removal of the buses felt ill due to inhaling smoke and was assisted by the Site’s staff.

More information in a moment.

READ TOO:

+ Fisherman is found dead in Ribeirao Três Bocas in the South Zone of Londrina

***

Receive our news directly on your cell phone, also send your photos to the ‘The city speaks’ section. Add FOLHA’s WhatsApp via the number (43) 99869-0068 or via the link wa.me/message/6WMTNSJARGMLL1.

How do you rate the content you just read?