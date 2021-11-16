Last chapters of ‘Genesis’: Sheshi disguises himself as a soldier to go after Apepi: ‘Personal question’

In the last chapters of the novel “Genesis”, Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will get tired of playing games with apepi (Jorge Lucas), his great enemy, and will go after him in Upper Egypt. The pharaoh will take action soon after Potiphar (Val Perré) confirms that Merianat (Samia Abreu), the great royal wife, was captured by the villain.

“I anticipated that this day could come“, begins the pharaoh in the text distributed among the actors. “Merianat was destined for Apepi. He was always very in love with her. It was one of the reasons I wanted her for myself instead of exile her with him in Upper Egypt”, explains Sheshi to Potiphar.

Next, a soldier enters the room, taking with him battle armor. In the script to which the PurePeople had access, Sheshi, that the this time just punished Menkhe (Renato Rabelo), starts putting on the costume. “Merianat herself told me that when I took the palace and chased away Apepi, he swore to her that he would rescue her, no matter what the cost. Everything indicates that this day has arrived”, explains the pharaoh.

Ending stretch of ‘Genesis’: Potiphar asks Sheshi to rethink his decision to go after Apepi

Upon seeing Sheshi begin to put on armor – and an ordinary one, not one worthy of a pharaoh, Potiphar begins to get confused. “If that’s really the case, if he really captured the big royal wife, this is resolved in war and not in a face-to-face meeting with Apepi“, evaluates the ex-husband of Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque), whom he humiliated by being betrayed.

“Quite the opposite,” Sheshi replies. “IT’S extremely personal. Apepi made it personal when he caused Amarilis’ death, when he made me stay away from the woman I love for years and when he almost killed my son”, explains the pharaoh.

Final stretch of ‘Genesis’: Sheshi decides to disguise himself as a common soldier to go to Apepi

A few scenes later, the two are already mounted on their proper horses. Seeing that Sheshi wears an ordinary armor, clearly inferior to his own, Potiphar tries to make the superior one more time go back on the decision. “It will not work. How is Pharaoh going to pass himself off as an ordinary soldier?“, questions the future husband of Amanisha (Isabel Fillardis).

“People don’t know my face. They never saw me up close. No one will suspect it’s me“, guarantees Sheshi.

It is worth remembering that, at the end of the telenovela, Jacob (Petronio Gontijo) will travel to Egypt when he learns that his son José (Juliano Laham) has always been alive. The family patriarch will be able to meet Sheshi at the reunion and will bless the pharaoh afterwards.