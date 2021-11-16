Last patient with Covid in a reference hospital in Rio is discharged

The last patient admitted with Covid-19 at the Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, a reference for the disease in Rio de Janeiro, was discharged this Monday afternoon (15).

Adelino Gomes da Silva Filho, 70 years old, was hospitalized in the unit for three months due to complications resulting from the coronavirus.

The patient had severe symptoms of the disease. “I thought I was going to die. I thought: I’m going to go to another one, I can’t stand it”. Today, Adelino guarantees that it was the vaccine that saved him. “If you don’t vaccinate, you’ll go to the other side”, he warns.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the hospital will no longer have any patients admitted with the infection.

THE CNN, Daniel Soranz, reported that this year alone, the unit carried out 9,569 admissions for Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14 thousand people have been assisted. SMS maintained 420 beds for Covid-19 at Gazolla.

Currently, the state of Rio de Janeiro registers 106 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

According to the State Department of Health, the occupancy rate in intensive care units is 29.9%.

In the wards, the percentage is 16.6%. The line for Covid admissions is zeroed.