Learn How Anus Biometrics Can Detect Disease

Scientists at the Stanford School of Medicine, in the United States, are working on a project of smart toilets that can “scan” the anus of those who use them. The objective is to collect physiological data from people while they use the toilet. The information will be collected by a camera that will be protected so as not to risk damage.

The analysis intends to follow the development of diseases, and it will be possible because each person has unique characteristics of the skin inside the anal canal, called anoderm. This type of imaging can also help detect cases of bowel cancer. User’s stool samples and urine volume will also be measured daily.

One of the concerns is about the fragility and security of the data provided by the technology, since the analysis of the material can bring up sensitive information, such as drug use and the user’s health conditions. Scientists, however, advise that all data stored will be on an encrypted server.

Two companies in the world are already developing similar technology. Toi Labs has a toilet seat called TrueLoo, which monitors wellness parameters. The other is Coprata, a partner at Duke University in the United States, which has developed a monitoring non-invasive physiological sampling technology.