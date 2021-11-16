Learn more about the “metaverse”, new technology launched by Facebook

Facebook is no longer just a social network. The company changed its name and was renamed Meta. This change marked the union of different group applications (such as Instagram and WhatsApp) in its brand and indicated the appreciation of its new technological and business bet: the so-called “metaverse”.

Facebook defined the metaverse as a “hybrid combination of social experiences online current, sometimes expanded in three dimensions or projecting itself into the physical world”. The company argues that it will be possible to share “immersive experiences” with people even without being present.

In a letter released a few days ago, the company’s founder and director, Mark Zuckerberg, declared that this immersive experience will consist of an experience in which the person “is” in this activity or interactive content, and not just looking at it.

The use of virtual and augmented reality will, in Zuckerberg’s words, allow people to “be” wherever they want, from work to a meeting of friends, without obstacles such as commuting time and its problems, traffic for example.

“You will move through these experiences on different devices – augmented reality glasses to be present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and headphones and computers to jump between existing platforms,” added the company’s founder.

THE Brazil Agency, Facebook said that the announced metaverse is still being developed and did not say when the features and products of this new environment will be available in the country.

“The metaverse is still some way off, but some parts of it are already coming to life, and much more is yet to come. We are developing to improve the virtual reality and augmented reality that we know until now”, said the company, in a note.

The metaverse will combine features and deals that Facebook already offered, but separately. The company emerged as a social network and conquered the world, reaching 2.9 billion monthly active users in November this year, according to the Statista consultancy.

Facebook expanded its started on social networks with the purchase of Instagram in 2012 and Whatsapp in 2014. That same year, it acquired the virtual reality company Oculus, and started offering equipment and programs related to this type of technology.

But virtual reality still requires robust connections to enable the loading of video data and immediate responses to the movements performed by the individual in immersive spaces. This environment has changed with the expansion of physical broadband connection capacity and now with the arrival of 5G. In Brazil, the auction was held this month, and the technology will begin to be implemented next year by the large centers.

Now, the metaverse is born with the promise of becoming a “super social network” in which interaction takes place not only through the computer keyboard or smartphone, but through the individuals’ avatars, who can act together both in virtual places and by adding elements virtual to physical locations.

In an interview, Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee who denounced problems at the company in US Congressional hearings, spoke of risks in the metaverse.

According to her, this new system an even greater ability to collect and explore personal data to enable immersive experiences and will be able to guy addictive. Facebook announced that it would no longer use facial recognition technology, which is highly criticized by privacy organizations, but it backed down and said it would continue to adopt this feature in the metaverse.

For André Lucas Fernandes, director of the Recife Law and Technology Research Institute (IP.rec), the metaverse creates a simulacrum that will take social and economic activities to a more abstract scenario, imposing challenges to democracies and from a legal point of view.

It indicates risks of widening inequalities in the internet environment. “If we think in terms of infrastructure and internet access, there is an urgent digital abyss issue, and the metaverse can be a catalyzing factor for the exclusion of people who are not connected, as it will demand sophisticated and more expensive equipment”.