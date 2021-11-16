Legal dispute between manufacturers can cause destruction of toys

An fight between toy manufacturers it runs the risk of ending up with a sad ending for thousands of children. Involved in a legal dispute, the American Hasbro and the Brazilian Estrela can generate the destruction of an immense stock of products.

The process, judged by the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP), won Hasbro, but Estrela appealed the decision. However, it may be that the Brazilian manufacturer has to comply with the sentence, even with the appeal. The deadline to comply with the decision ends this tuesday, 16.

Dispute between manufacturers involves toy licensing

As a result, Estrela’s entire stock of toys derived from Hasbro products, manufactured since November 3, the date on which the ruling was published, would have to be destroyed. It is not defined, in the ruling, whether products already sold to retailers should be removed from the shelves. Apparently, the toy donation already manufactured is also prohibited.

In the 1970s, the two companies closed an agreement to bring Hasbro products to Brazil. Under the terms of the partnership, Estrela would be responsible for make changes to toys and games and register them with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). At the end of the contract, the patents would be transferred to Hasbro. The agreement lasted until 2003, and was extended a few times.

In 2007, however, Estrela stopped paying royalties to the US. The manufacturer’s claim is that the products would have past adaptations for the local market, and therefore would be different from Hasbro toys and games.

Among the products affected are the Monopoly games (adapted from Monopoly) and The Game of Life, and Genius toys (Simon) and Controllers in Action (GI Joe). Besides the destruction of products, Hasbro demands the payment of royalties delayed since 2007, which would add up to approximately R$64 million.

