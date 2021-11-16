Live Azul encourages men to take better care of their health

This Tuesday (11/16), at 7:30 pm, Unimed Apucarana’s Live Azul will be held with the theme “Care has no gender, age, shame or restriction”, which seeks to break down prejudices and reinforce the importance of taking the exam for early detection of prostate cancer. The event will feature coloproctologist Daniel Blanski and urologist Bruno Toninello, and will be held on the social networks of cooperative.

Prevention – Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) so far estimate more than 65,000 new cases of prostate cancer in 2020. Urologist Bruno Toninello highlights that there have been many advances in the detection and treatment of prostate cancer, but still there are no effective measures to prevent the disease. However, for the specialist, the combination of fear and prejudice leads many men to postpone the diagnosis. This wait, according to the expert, is dangerous because, as it has a silent evolution, most men do not show symptoms until the disease is in an advanced state.

Tracking – Currently, screening is done with the dosage of PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen), performed by means of a blood test, together with the physical examination (digital rectal examination). “Since it is a very common disease, the recommendation is that, after the age of 50, men seek their reference doctor, so that they can be evaluated. However, men who have a family history of first-degree prostate cancer before the age of 65, screening must be individualized”, he emphasizes.

self care – For the specialist, overcoming prejudice and seeking medical assistance in order to track the disease does not harm masculinity, on the contrary, it is a sign of self-care, concludes the urologist. (Unimed Apucarana Press)