LoL: All easter eggs and Arcane Act 2 references

Arcane Act 2, the League of Legends animated series, premiered on Netflix on November 13th and continues to spark the curiosity of communities across all Riot Games games. O MGG Brazil published a review of the first three episodes of animation and this list presents all the references found in the second part of the animation.

Attention, the content below contains spoilers from episodes 4, 5 and 6 of Arcane.

Vi’s gauntlet and Viktor’s future mechanical arm?

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

In Arcane Episode 4, when Jayce and Viktor show off their inventions derived from hextec crystals and gems, we can see the gauntlet Vi uses in his LoL Arcane skin and also a possible prototype of Viktor’s mechanical arm.

Urgot’s Tattoo Artist and Pentakill Symbol

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

At a certain point in the episode, it is possible to see a tattoo artist marking the skin of a man with the symbol of the Pentakill band, made up of Karthus, Olaf, Sona, Mordekaiser, Yorick, Kayle and Viego. Also, this is the same tattoo artist that appears in the splash art of Urgot’s classic skin.

Jinx dolls

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

As shown in the third episode of the series, Jinx’s explosion caused by accident ends up in the deaths of Mylo and Claggor, the teenagers who walked with her and Vi. in Act 2, we can see that the champion keeps in her “lab” a doll in the shape of Mylo and glasses similar to the one Claggor wore.

cupcake

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

In episode 5, Vi calls Caitlyn “cupcake” several times, which not only references the sniper’s W-Mechanical Yordle in LoL, but is also the way Vi calls the Sheriff in the MOBA. In Brazil, in-game we hear Vi calling Caitlyn a sweetie, which is an equivalent adjective.

Kindred masks

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

Also in the fourth episode, during the brothel scene, it is possible to see a couple wearing the Sheep and Wolf masks that make up the Kindred, also known as the Eternal Hunters.

the sorcerer’s letter

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

This possible reference also belongs to the fifth episode and it happens when Sevika and Silko’s other henchmen are playing cards – just seconds before Vi tries to catch up with her. One of the cards shows a wizard, or sorcerer, who has a third mechanical arm behind him, which may have something to do with Viktor.

Teemo again

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

In the scene where Silco appears at Marcus’ house while pretending to play with the sheriff’s daughter, one of the villain’s henchmen is reading a book containing Teemo’s drawings – it’s worth remembering that the Speed ​​Explorer appeared in Act 1 as a game character of arcade.

Possible relationship between Honey and Noxus

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

When Jayce looks for Mel to vent about what happened to Viktor, he finds the counselor painting a picture that depicts the harbor and a large building by Noxus. According to LoL, Mel’s mother is a renowned political figure and warlord in Noxus.

The Little Legend Rio

Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction Photo: Riot Games/Reproduction

When Viktor’s childhood story is presented in Arcane, we see that he met Singed, who was already experimenting with the mushrooms in the cave where he lived. There, the Mad Chemist uses as a guinea pig a species of lizard called Rio, which is a Little Legend of Teamfight Tactics.