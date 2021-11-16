LoL: paiN speaks out on Robo’s statement

paiN Gaming commented on the statement of Robo, player who announced his departure from the team last Monday (15) and revealed that the organization has not issued a document that would allow him to negotiate with international teams. In a statement sent to Mais Esports, paiN released a statement.

See the note from paiN in full.

paiN Gaming reinforces that it has always supported the development of the scenario and its athletes, whether nationally or internationally. We are one of the organizations that invest the most in the sport in the country. In the case of former player Robo, there was a verbal release before Bootcamp and, on November 3, 2021, when the athlete had already returned from his trip, a formal request for him to negotiate with foreign teams. The SLA of the legal department for making this type of document is 14 days, the player’s contract would expire on November 15, 2021.

The renewal contract was addressed before the Bootcamp, which aimed to bring the athlete closer to foreign organizations, something that paiN Gaming did not oppose. It was presented to the former player that an immediate exit clause without a fine, in case of a proposal from abroad, could be included in the document, even so the talent decided not to sign it. It is also important to note that the League of Legends transfer windows end from mid-December 2021 to mid-January 2022, as for example for LEC.

Upon announcing paiN’s departure, Robo stated that he had always wanted to play abroad and asked paiN for an authorization that would allow him to negotiate with international organizations. The organization released a verbal authorization, but this would not be enough, as a signed document was needed – which was not sent to the player. Now, Robo believes that most teams abroad have their line-ups closed for next season. Check out the full note published by Robo.