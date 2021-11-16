Londrina and Brusque results maintain a remote mathematical risk of Cruzeiro falling to Serie C | cruise

Cruzeiro won direct duels with Londrina and Brusque, in the last two rounds of Serie B, and breathed. Mathematicians don’t even consider chances of the team falling to Serie C. But numerically, the possibility exists, with two rounds to go in the second division. Click here and see the table.

That’s because exactly Londrina and Brusque, recent victims of Raposa, beat Ponte Preta and CRB, respectively, in the 36th round. Both were 41 points, five behind Cruzeiro. There are still six points up for grabs.

Vitória itself, who beat Cruzeiro by 3-0 this Sunday, can still beat the Minas Gerais team on the leaderboard. Leo, 18th place, has 40 points, six less than Fox. If they win the two remaining games, and Cruzeiro lose both, the dispute between them would go to goal difference.

Cruzeiro will also enter the field against Sampaio Corrêa, in Maranhão, and Náutico, in Belo Horizonte. If you win one of them, you are guaranteed to stay in Serie B. Otherwise, you will need stumbling blocks from competitors.

1 of 2 Vanderlei Luxemburgo made the team improve, but faced instability — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Vanderlei Luxemburgo made the team improve, but faced instability — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

It is worth remembering that there are four teams between Cruzeiro and the relegation zone at this time: Operário, Ponte Preta, Brusque and Remo (the only one that has not played in the 36th round). Situation that makes the fall unlikely, even though the chances exist.