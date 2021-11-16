Londrina and Brusque win, and Vitória returns to Z4 of Série B

Even after beating Cruzeiro 3-0 on Sunday night (14), Vitória could not confirm its exit from the relegation zone after the end of the 36th round of Serie B. That’s because the two direct opponents of Leão in the fight against the takedown also won their matches this Monday afternoon (15).

In Santa Catarina, Brusque beat CRB by 1×0 and went to 41 points, in 15th place. In the other match, which took place in Paraná, Londrina turned over Ponte Preta at Estádio do Café and reached the same 41 points, but still inside the Z4, in 17th position. At the moment, the first team out of the zone is Remo, which also has 41 and is still playing this Monday, against Goiás.

Vitória appears on the back, with 40 points, in 18th place, and continues depending on a combination of results to escape relegation to Serie C at the Brazilian Nationals.

The afternoon started with good news for the crimson-black fan, who saw Londrina leave behind the scoreboard just three minutes into the first half, with Moisés’ goal for Ponte. But Zeca equalized 20 minutes into the first stage and, 41 into the second half, Salatiel scored the winning goal for the team from Paraná. Brusque’s goal in the match against CRB was scored by Thiago Alagoano, 38 minutes into the second half.

In the next round, the Lion’s mission is the same: to win his game and dry up the competitors. Vitória will face CRB, who are in 6th and play their last cards fighting to rise, on the 22nd. The advantage is that, this time, Wagner Lopes’ team will enter the field already knowing the result of the opponents, as Brusque receives the Operário on the 19th. Londrina visits Vila Nova (13th) on the same day.