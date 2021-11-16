Longest lunar eclipse of the century can be seen this week

Photo: Illustrative/Disclosure/Nasa

In the early hours of Friday, November 19, the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will occur. Commonly, eclipses last a few minutes and up to an hour, but this one can be seen for more than three hours, precisely 3:28:23, according to NASA. Information is from Canal Tech.

The phenomenon happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the sun’s rays to be blocked, generating a shadow that covers the Moon. By dawn next Friday, Full Moon will be 97% covered. That’s why it’s a partial eclipse, not a total one.

The total duration, from the moment the Earth starts to place itself between the star and the satellite and when there are no more shadows, will be 6 hours and 2 minutes. Here in Brazil, however, we won’t be able to see the second half of the eclipse, as the Moon will be below the horizon. Anyway, we can enjoy the moment for more than two hours.

In São Paulo, the penumbra will begin to be seen at 3:02 am and the partial eclipse, in fact, at 4:18 am. The maximum eclipse will be at 5:13 am and the moon sets at 5:16 am. The further west of Brazil, it can be seen for longer. The climate must also be considered, and hope that your region has as few clouds as possible, making it easier to see.

Even so, online broadcasts will show the lunar eclipse live, as in The Virtual Telescope Project and TimeAndDate’s live:

Other astronomical events from November

November 17: Leonidas meteor shower

In the early morning of November 17th, the Leonidas meteor shower will peak. Over the following nights, residual meteors can also be observed. At the peak, 10 to 20 beams of light per hour, known as “shooting stars” can be observed. The Full Moon can impair the visibility of rain.

However, according to Canal Tech, the Leonidas meteor shower can be considered one of the most dazzling, with the possibility of “fireballs” that stay longer in the sky. The rain is related to the passage of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. It takes him 33 years to take a walk in the sun.

November 19: Gemini meteor shower

On the night of November 19th, we will be able to see the last astronomical event of the year, with the Geminid meteor shower peak. Unlike the previous one, we will be able to see a greater amount of “shooting stars” per hour, around 120.

This rain comes from small rocks and debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaeton. If there are few clouds in the sky, visibility of the event should be facilitated.

