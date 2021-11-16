Longest lunar eclipse of the century occurs this week; understand

Next Friday (11/19), a lunar eclipse historic will occur marking the longest of the century and also the last of the year 2021. Scientists of the American Space Agency (NASA) point out that the eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. However, in Brazil, the eclipse will be seen for about 2 hours due to the fact that the Moon is far below the horizon line in the second part of the phenomenon.

It is important to note that the eclipse will be observed according to the geographic location of the country, that is, it will have different times. For example, in Pernambuco, the event can be seen from 3:02 am, reaching its peak at 4:51 am, which totals something around 1:50 am. For those in the state of São Paulo, the eclipse will start at 03:00 and will last shortly after 05:00.

So, in each state, there will be a different observation. According to information from specialized agencies, the eclipse will cause a 97% coverage of our satellite. In the countries that make up North America, the observation of the phenomenon will be even clearer. Countries in the Middle East and Africa will not be able to observe the lunar eclipse.

The alignment between the Moon and the Sun of this duration will be unique to this generation, as another phenomenon of such duration will not occur anytime soon.

eclipse phases

The eclipse will start little by little and will reach at least three phases until reaching the apogee of coverage.

First part “Penumbral Eclipse”

Around 3:20 am, the Earth’s shadow begins to reach the face of the Moon, gradually making it covered.

Second part “Partial Eclipse”

At 4:18 am, the partial eclipse begins, in which part of the Moon will be covered by the shadow cast by the Earth in its solar direction.

Third and last part “Maximum Eclipse”

At this point, around 4:47 am, full coverage occurs when the Moon is already above the horizon. This vision can be seen from Recife, in the state of Pernambuco.

At high points, with a west-northwest view, it will be possible to see the phenomenon better.