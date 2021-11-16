Luciano Huck apologizes for fat-phobic talk about Marília Mendonça

Last weekend, during a tribute to Marília Mendonça in “Domingão com Huck”, Luciano Huck ended up making a fat-phobic comment about the sertaneja and Maiara and Maraísa.

On the occasion, the presenter stated that he had recently recorded with the three artists, “or half of them, because the three were skinny”, which did not please the web, which made several criticisms of the professional.

Last Sunday, November 14th, Luciano took advantage of the “Domingão” to apologize for the fat-phobic speech, guaranteeing that he will not make the same mistake again.

“At some point, there was the image of Marília, Maiara and Maraísa and I commented on their aesthetics. And when I did, I regretted it right away. The world is getting so much better,” he said.

We have overcome such important issues. There are subjects that we shouldn’t talk about and talking about aesthetics is one of them, everyone suffers so much throughout their lives from aesthetic pressure”.

“I think we don’t have to say this anymore. Everyone has to be happy the way they are. I made a mistake and I won’t do it anymore”, concluded Luciano Huck.

See+: Marília Mendonça appears in a home video with Maraísa composing Presepada

UNDERSCORING MARILIA’S LEGACY

Marilia Mendonça has become over the last few years one of the greatest artists in the country, whether in the sertanejo or in general, and because of that, her death is having a great impact throughout Brazil.

Talking to César Tralli at GloboNews, Luciano Huck lamented what had happened, recalling the fact that he recently met the artist.

“She was at Domingão two weeks ago with the ‘Mistresses’. She was so much fun, always so happy, heralding a very lively mega tour after a tense post-pandemic moment. A big loss”, she said, before praising the legacy left by the singer.

See+: Marília Mendonça writes a declaration of love and only now Murilo Huff finds it

This event is very sad for country music. She was very important as a woman in the countryside. It is her greatest legacy, to contribute to making country music wider”.

Still, Luciano made a parallel with the death of Paulo Gustavo: “Brazil is crying once again the death of someone young, with a small son, who left in such a banal way… we remember the artist, her singing , love with fans… life is a very fine line”.

MAIN NEWS

‘Round 6’ director talks about safety on set after Alex Baldwin’s tragedy

Tadeu Schmidt says goodbye to ‘Fantástico’ and bursts into tears

Manu Gavassi wins EMA for best Brazilian artist

Adele Talks About Drinking Excess and Divorce: ‘I Wasn’t Happy’

Farm 13: Dynho Alves is immune to the dynamics of Roça