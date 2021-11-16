Lula says he is ‘motivated’ to become a candidate for president of Brazil again

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Monday (15) in Brussels that he is “prepared” and “motivated” to be presidential candidate again in 2022 and replace Jair Bolsonaro, which he defined as a “bad copy of the [Donald] Trump”.

“I am prepared, motivated and healthy” for this possibility, Lula said at a press conference at the European Parliament.

The former president said that the Workers’ Party (PT) “will run”, and reiterated that it should decide whether or not to enter the dispute in February or March of next year. Until then, he pointed out, the PT will have to decide who will be its candidate, in addition to defining its eventual policy of alliances for the elections.

Lula, 76 years old, did not spare criticism of the current Brazilian president. “If it was a good copy of Trump it was bad, now imagine a bad copy of Trump. Bolsonaro doesn’t think, he has no idea, he doesn’t understand anything at all except talking nonsense”, he declared.

In his opinion, Bolsonaro “represents today an important player in the fascist, Nazi extreme right”. “Brazil, in fact, did not deserve to go through what it is going through,” he added.

In the interview, Lula was moved when he recalled the solidarity he received from the European Parliament during the period in which he was imprisoned, for a corruption process that ended up being nullified by multiple irregularities.

Lula appears in the polls as the big favorite to return to the Planalto Palace in all scenarios.

In Brussels, the former president had an informal meeting with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and with Joseph Stigliz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics. He also participated in a debate organized by the Social Democrats’ bloc in Parliament.

