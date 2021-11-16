Lula says that Bolsonaro only talks nonsense and misleads vice

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Monday (15), at a press conference in Brussels, that Jair Bolsonaro represents “an important player in the fascist far right”.







Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke at a press conference in Brussels Photo: Disclosure | Ricardo Stuckert

Leader in the polls for the 2022 elections, the PT is in the Belgian capital for a series of commitments in the institutions of the European Union, at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the group that holds the second largest bench in the bloc’s Legislative .

In a press conference with the leader of S&D in Europarlamento, the Spanish Iratxe García, Lula said that the world is going through an “extremely delicate” situation, with the growth of the far right in several countries.

“Bolsonaro today represents an important player in the fascist, Nazi extreme right, whatever you want. Whatever you want to talk about anti-politics, you can talk about the Brazilian government. Brazil, in fact, did not deserve to go through what it is going through,” he added .

According to Lula, the current president is a “bad copy of Trump”. “If it was a good copy of Trump it was already bad, now imagine a bad copy of Trump. Bolsonaro doesn’t think, he has no idea, he doesn’t understand anything at all except talking nonsense,” he said.

Lula also stated that he must confirm in “February or March” whether he will be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections, despite already adopting a candidate’s speech. “The PT will run. If it’s me, I’ll be satisfied. I’m prepared, motivated, healthy, you know? I’m so healthy that I want to see if I get married before the elections”, he joked.

The former president was also asked about a possible slate with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, who was defeated by Lula himself in the dispute for Planalto in 2006.

“I have an extraordinary relationship of respect with Alckmin. I was president when he was governor, we talked a lot. There is nothing that has happened between me and Alckmin that cannot be reconciled,” he said, adding that it has not yet is discussing who will be his deputy.

Lula has been in Europe since last Thursday (11) and has already met with the winner of the elections in Germany, Olaf Scholz, and with the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who was recently in Brazil.

On Tuesday (16), Lula will give a lecture at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po) on “Brazil’s place in the world of tomorrow”. On Wednesday (17), the former president will receive the Political Courage 2021 award, given by Politique Internationale magazine for his “desire to promote equality”.