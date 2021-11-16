Lula’s biography written by Fernando Morais details arrests, but omits corruption lawsuits – Politics

The first 165 pages of the biography of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Lula, biography, Companhia das Letras, 447 pages), by the journalist and writer Fernando Morais, describe in detail the hours of tension before the PT leader surrendered to the Federal Police delegates who took him to Curitiba and his life in jail until his release, on November 8, 2019. The account is completed by written letters from the prison. But the reader will never find the same analysis of the accusations, evidence and processes that led to the conviction of the former president in the Car Wash Operation.

The work deals with the prison, therefore, without addressing the corruption of PT governments. Morais says that this should happen in the second volume, scheduled to be published only in 2023, conveniently, after next year’s election, when Lula is preparing to run once again for the presidency. The author justifies the editorial decision saying that he does not want the book to be used in the electoral campaign. The reader is expected to believe the writer’s assertion. Morais says he does not believe that it is an illusion to try to know the life of anyone through a biography. He is the man who has successfully bent over lives Olga Benário, Assis Chateaubriand and Paulo Coelho and that, now, he intends to tell the life of the former president.

It is a challenge to the intellectual integrity of any author to publish a book about Lula one year before the election, without being accused of detracting from the character or of being merely laudatory. The work begins with six chapters on the PT in prison. Morais justifies: “I watched everything up close”. Despite his proximity to the subject, Morais hopes that the reader will accept his thesis that this has not influenced his choices and analyses. “Lula only read the book this week, after it’s done.”

With the publication of Lula, biography, Companhia das Letras will be asked about its option to edit the work that deals with the PT, made by a writer who declares his sympathy for the former president. Newspapers, magazines and other press organizations are faced with the challenge of how to classify the book in their lists. Certainly, critics of Morais will say that the genre ‘militance’ is inaugurated here. The explanation for this can be found in an essay by the sociologist. Pierre Bourdieu. In The Biographical Illusion, Bourdieu condemned the pretense of knowing the life of a biographed by the simple disposition of facts, as if they were stations on a subway line.

Morais writes without footnotes or detailed mentions of sources. The book jumps from release in 2019 to Lula’s first arrest, in 1980, on ABC. He then reports with some interest, but without news, a phase in Lula’s life far removed from the controversies that grew as the PT approached power. It is possible to reread Lula’s support for the 1964 military coup, his opposition to politics and the left, his participation in the Catholic Church’s cursillos and the support he received from the governor Paulo Egydio Martins (Arena) for defeating the communists in the union. Lula would only get involved in politics by supporting the candidacy of Fernando Henrique Cardoso to the Senate in 1978.

The first volume ends after Lula’s defeat in the 1982 election for governor of São Paulo. He then thinks of giving up politics, but is convinced, according to the biographer, to remain in it for Fidel Castro. The reader will not find Lula’s presidential campaigns. The second volume will also include the corruption scandal in PT’s city halls triggered by the revelations of Paul of Tarsus Wenceslas. There is also no monthly fee or Lava Jato there.

But this does not mean that the author has no opinion on these facts. For Morais, “there was promiscuity and corruption in PT governments, but Lula was the target of persecution by Moro and the press.” It seeks to present data to measure the amount of headlines unfavorable to the former president to demonstrate his opinion. But the writer, who traveled with Lula to dozens of countries in order to interview him during the flights, does not compare Lula’s data with headlines about other politicians who have experienced hardships, such as José Sarney during the Operation Boi Barrica or the secret acts of the Senate, or Fernando Collor when being investigated by Lava Jato or even Michel Temer, arrested after leaving the presidency.

As a revelation, the book brings information obtained from documents from the Navy, which show that the decision to arrest Lula in 1980 was taken by the Army, which was planning a big drag to detain opposition leaders identified with the communists. Finally, Morais interviews dozens of sources in this first volume, the vast majority of whom are Lula’s friends and allies.

It lacked to give voice to opponents and those who investigated and arrested the former president, as only with the most varied sources can the biographer claim to know more about his character’s life than the biographed himself. The writer promises to do so in the second volume, listening to Antonio Palocci, Fernando Collor and Fernando Henrique. It would be necessary to add Deltan Dallagnol and Sergio Moro the list. Only then will the reader know if it wasn’t an illusion to get to know Lula’s life through a biography. For now, until the polls close, let’s keep the militant’s version, of a journalist who has a side.

Lula, biography

Author: Fernando Morais

Publisher: Companhia das Letras

416 pages

BRL 74.90