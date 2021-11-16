Man accuses parliamentary adviser of trying to kill him for denying sex with him – General

The crime took place in the small town of Itapagipe, with about 15 thousand inhabitants, in Tringulo Mineiro (photo: Facebook/Disclosure) A man sought out the Military Police of Itapagipe, in Trinculo Mineiro, to report that a parliamentary advisor fired a firearm at him. The reason: the victim refused to have sexual and romantic relations with the suspect, who is considered an outlaw.

According to Lieutenant Leonel Gonalves dos Santos, commander of the Military Police of Itapagipe, the suspected resident is well known in the city. “Whoever has information on his whereabouts can call us at (34) 99883-0190; this cell phone that is in the vehicle of the Military Police of Itapagipe”, he informs.

According to the police record, last Friday night (12/11), at the intersection of Avenida do Lago and Rua Vinte e Dois, Bairro Residencial Lago Castro, the suspect jumped in front of the victim’s motorcycle. she to defend herself directed the vehicle on top of him, when both went to the ground. Then the victim quickly got up and ran away; Looking back, he saw the suspect rose and fired a single shot. Then he fled into the undergrowth and was no longer located. The attempted murder, still according to the PM, was confirmed by witnesses.

Harassment and threat messages were forwarded Police



The victim told PM that he terminated an employment contract with the suspect regarding electoral marketing services, carried out in the municipal elections last year, after he realized that he wanted to have a romantic relationship.

According to the man, the suspect said “he was liking her” and that he wanted “an opportunity to chu… and be with her only once”, at which point he revealed that he was a homosexual. The man would have replied that he could not answer. Due to the suspect’s insistence, he blocked it on his cell phone. But even so, even according to the PM’s record, the suspect sent messages from other numbers. In one of these, he said he would kill himself and attribute it to the victim.

On October 3 of this year, the suspect sent a photo showing a firearm. In addition to this threat, other messages were sent, with the following words: “I told you that you are going with me, you can run away as much as you want. This time it’s impossible, just a matter of time”; “There is no chance of stopping me because I know I won’t last any longer and I have nothing to lose. I know your location and where you are. I know how to neutralize your dog without needing to hurt or kill”.

Victim has worked for suspect



The man confirmed the PM that he had carried out electoral marketing work for the suspect in the years 2018 and 2020 and that, during this period, he had offered numerous offers of advantages and benefits such as courses, mobile credit, among others.

At the time of the 2020 municipal elections, the suspect began demanding that the man go to work in his home. That’s when he started to get suspicious about the love interest. Faced with this situation, he decided to terminate the contract with the suspect in November 2020, at the end of the municipal elections.

About three weeks later, he started receiving messages through anonymous numbers claiming to have intimate photos of him and that he would publish them on social networks.

The man also told the military that in January of this year the suspect told several people in the city that he was the one who owed him money, as he had not fulfilled the contract. However, the victim guarantees to have performed the services in full.