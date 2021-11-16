Man arrested after being caught filming women in a bus station in BH – Gerais

Case occurred at the UFMG terminal (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 5/10/2015)

A 55-year-old man was taken to a Belo Horizonte police station after being caught filming women at a bus station in the Pampulha Region. The case took place at the terminal near the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). With his cell phone, AND was caught while recording female passengers who, with their backs to him, were waiting for the arrival of a collective, this Sunday afternoon (14/11).

Sisters PJSN and PISN, aged 21 and 22, respectively, were alerted of the harassment by another woman on the platform.

LRO, responsible for notifying the improper recording, told military police that he had positioned himself behind the man and certified the footage.

According to her, the accused showed “an expression of pleasure and satisfaction”.

The sisters say that, when confronting the suspect, they were called “crazy” and “crazy”. “Why am I going to film this kind of person?” the man would have asked. A security guard from UFMG Station was called.

To the agent, the accused told that he was recording images related to collective schedules. When inspecting the mobile phone, however, the security officer identified a photograph and a video of the sisters in the multimedia gallery.

While talking to security, the accused erased the records. The device, however, was eventually seized. The terminal’s internal cameras may help to elucidate the case.

AND ended up being led to a plant unit of the Civil Police.