Man who stabbed his mother to death in Fortaleza is arrested

Updated at 9:43 am

A man who stabbed his mother to death in Fortaleza was arrested on Monday night, 15. The case happened in the afternoon of the same day, in the José Bonifácio neighborhood. The man identified as Joelson de Sousa Silva, 31, who is mentally handicapped, is suspected of tying and throwing 30 knife blows with his mother, Maria Luisa da Silva Magalhães, 77. Joelson de Sousa Silva, 31, is said to have mental disorders. He was arrested in the act.

The victim was at home when she was tied up and killed by her own son. He even dragged the body of elderly Maria Luisa da Silva Magalhães from the bedroom to the living room.

The man’s father was arriving home when he saw his son visibly upset. He fled, but was later found by municipal guards at the Antônio Bezerra terminal. Joelson was arrested and referred to the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).

another case

On the 4th of this month a son stabbed his parents in the Bela Vista neighborhood in Fortaleza. Flávio Carvalho Cardoso Júnior, 25 years old, known as Cláudio Júnior, was arrested in the act, suspected of trying to kill his own parents, Maria Vanda Feijão Cardoso and Flávio Carvalho Cardoso, 43 and 44 years old.

