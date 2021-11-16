Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy gets two more rape charges | international football

Manchester City’s French full-back Benjamin Mendy has received two new rape charges, announced the Crown Prosecution Service, the institution responsible for prosecutions in England. Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Another man, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose link to Mendy has not been explained, was charged with two more rapes – for a total of six – as well as a sexual assault

FIFA 22 excludes Mendy, pre-emptively arrested for rape

Manchester City suspends Mendy side after player charged with rape and sexual harassment

The facts involving Mendy took place between October 2020 and August 2021, while Matturie’s accusations are from March to August 2021. The two men were summoned this Wednesday to the court in Stockport. The trial is due to start on January 24th. The two are in custody and requests for provisional release have been rejected on several occasions.

Mendy was placed in pre-trial detention at the end of August. City, a club that has defended since 2017, announced a suspension minutes before the police announced it. The alleged attacks, against four different women, would have taken place at her residential address in Cheshire, in northwest England, between October 2020 and August this year. One of the victims is a minor.

To sign Mendy, one of the great hopes of French football a few years ago, City paid Monaco €60m. At the time, it was the most expensive signing of a defensive player in history. His career was marred by injuries, but he was on the French team that won the World Cup in Russia in 2018. His link with the English team lasts until the end of the 2022/23 season.