Maraisa explains reason to assume Marília Mendonça’s concert schedule | celebrities

Maraisa shared a dedication to a book she won from Marília Mendonçareproduction

Published 11/16/2021 07:46 AM

São Paulo – In addition to a presentation full of emotion, Maraisa, by the duo with Maiara, revealed, this weekend, the reason for the duo to take over the entire concert schedule of Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane accident on November 5th. According to the artist, the businessmen were deciding what to do with the dates and the sisters offered to honor her friend’s business commitments.

“When the office was deciding who would do the shows in Lila’s place, I made myself available to do them all, as long as God gives me strength! I’ll fulfill everyone I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing this, other than me and my sister! It’s very difficult for me to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself well on stage, because actually I’ll never be. But God, little by little, gives understanding and showing that we couldn’t stop… For her… For us!”, wrote Maraisa, in a post on Twitter.

“I want to thank all the fan clubs and say that they can feel embraced, and that, wherever we are and you feel that there’s a little piece of her there, it will make it all worthwhile! The main purpose of these shows is to continue her legacy It’s not letting what she did, was in vain! Bring a little comfort, peace and God to each one of you! What we want in this life is to bring joy, good examples and show that we are strong women , as it always was! We swore in life that it would be to infinity and we are fulfilling our word, our promise… Until the end! I am sure that God will continue to give us a lot of wisdom and a lot of strength to continue this legacy”, he added the sertaneja on the platform.

