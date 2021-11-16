Maraisa says she had a spiritual experience with Marília Mendonça

On Monday (15), the singer, marisa, from the duo with Maiara, used social media to report on how it was to do the first show where they replaced Marília Mendonça, who died earlier this month after suffering a plane crash.

On her Instagram profile, the sertaneja shared a video of the presentation and described: “It was a tremendous challenge for us! The first show we ‘covered’ for our Lila! The responsibility was huge! But when we step on this stage, we feel the energy of these people who are so in love with her! And through the smiles, screams and looks, he proved to us that we are capable of making, not just one, but every night, special and unforgettable!”, she began.

Maraisa also revealed that she had a spiritual experience with the eternal queen of suffering. “And we could feel, stronger than ever, her presence there, in each look and in each tear! Gratitude Lorena-SP, for welcoming us and, through this love, making us feel stronger and braver to face this challenge! You guys were amazing! It was wonderful! Thank you to everyone who showed their love!” she concluded.

See Maraisa’s publication:

