Maraisa talks about the first show by Marília Mendonça that she covered with her sister: ”It was a challenge”

Maraisa comments on the challenge of covering a show that would be Marília Mendonça with her sister, Maiara

This Monday, 15, marisa (33) appeared on their social networks to thank them for another show.

The singer, duo of mahara (33), showed a tribute they made in the presentation, which the twins took on in place of the eternal Queen of Suffering, Marília Mendonça (1995-1021).

On her Instagram profile, the sertaneja posted a video singing with the artist’s fans.

“It was a tremendous challenge for us! The first show we “covered” for our Lila! The responsibility was huge! But when we stepped on this stage, we felt the energy of these people so in love with her! And through the smiles, screams and looks, we proved that we are capable of making, not just one, but every night, special and unforgettable!”, declared.

Afterwards, he thanked the audience: “And we could feel, stronger than ever, her presence there, in each look and in each tear! Gratitude Lorena-SP, for welcoming us and, through this love, making us feel stronger and braver to face this challenge! were amazing! It was wonderful! Thank you to everyone who showed their love! Mistresses”, concluded.

CHECK THE TRIBUTE OF MAIARA AND MARAISA TO MARILIA MENDONÇA





Last accessed: 16 Nov 2021 – 04:26:18 (404272).