Marcella Rica reveals ‘problem’ in wedding preparations with Vitoria Strada | want

Reproduction/Instagram Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica have been engaged since 2019

Actress, director and businesswoman Marcella Rica, 30, revealed to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, some details of the preparations for her wedding to fellow actress Vitoria Strada, 25. The two became engaged in 2019.

Marcella says that she is the one behind the details of the ceremony. “The truth is that I am the producer of this couple, right? So, who will have to produce this event, it will be me”, she says, laughing.

Marcella says Vitoria divides her thoughts between marriage and another important function. “We’ve been living together for a while. She’s focused on redecorating the house,” she reveals.

The actress also stated that they are resolving some disagreements they had about the ceremony. “For the wedding, there are many things to organize. We are about to decide the place”, he explains.

However, they had trouble deciding on another important detail: the guests. “Now we have an idea of ​​the number of people. What happened before was that she wanted to marry three people and I wanted three thousand”, jokes the actress.

In addition to talking about her marriage to Vitoria, Marcella recalled her career and also talked about what is to come. Her latest soap opera, “Filas da Eva”, was recorded between 2019 and 2020. Now, her total focus is on her production career.

“Since we returned with the activities in this pandemic period, we have been working a lot. We take care of the networks of Giovanna Antonelli, Claudia Raia, Vitória Strada. We also did the backstage of ‘Criança Esperança’ with Ivete, among other works” , tells about the busy schedule.

That’s what “prevented” her from taking television jobs. “They even invited me to do a soap opera, but I couldn’t do it. It was an important moment. I believe that as soon as things are organized I’ll be able to do it”, he waits.