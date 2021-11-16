Marcos Pezão reveals planned goal to reach the top-5 of the heavyweights

After the sacrifice came the reward. the brutal knockout of Marcos Bigfoot in Ben Rothwell in the UFC Las Vegas 42 it was just the final part of a long period of training away from the family. In an interview with ‘Combate’, the heavyweight (under 120.2kg) praised his preparation in the United States and set a possible date to reach the top-5 of the division.

“The work here (in the Octagon) was quick, but we’ve been doing a long job, it took 11 weeks of training. I have been in the US for four and a half months training, far from my family and daughters. So I’m going back home to spend the end of the year with them and in January I’ll return to the American Top Team. I’ll be working in São Paulo at Lotus, with Mário Aguilar and the people I train, but then I’ll come back here. By the end of 2022, I want to be in the top 5 of the category”, said Pezão.

For the first time since 2014, Pezão won two consecutive fights on Ultimate. Before the knockout over Rothwell, the Brazilian had defeated Maurice Greene, in the last month of May. The Tupiniquim athlete has a record of 19 triumphs, seven setbacks and one draw.