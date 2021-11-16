Marília Mendonça: Luciano Huck apologizes for commenting on the singer’s appearance in “Domingão”: “I regretted it in the same minute”; watch

In “Domingão com Huck”, which followed the death of Marília Mendonça, Luciano Huck paid tribute to the Queen of Sofrência and ended up making a controversial comment about her appearance. A week after the event, the presenter admitted his mistake and publicly apologized for the speech.

Last Sunday (7), Huck mentioned the weight not only of the voice of “Graveto”, but also of the duo Maiara and Maraisa. The three had participated in the program a short time ago, to publicize the “Festival das Patroas” project. When reviewing the moment, Huck said, still incredulous with the death of Marília: “It’s been three weeks since I was with them on stage. And actually it was only half of them, the three skinny ones are on stage”.

Faced with countless criticisms and accusations of fatphobia on the web, Luciano admitted his mistake. “Last week I made a comment about the aesthetics of the three. And when I made the comment, I regretted it right away. That’s why I put it here, again, on ‘Domingão'”, warned.

The presenter then reflected on what had happened and made a point of recanting. “The world is getting so much better, with us overcoming such important issues, that before you could make a kind of joke that you can’t make anymore, you could make a kind of comment that you shouldn’t make anymore. So there are issues that we shouldn’t talk about anymore”, said Luciano.

Huck continued to rant on the subject. “And talking about aesthetics, when the vast majority have suffered so much throughout their lives with this enormous aesthetic pressure of how you have to be, what is beautiful, what is ugly, then I think we no longer have to talk about aesthetics. Everyone has to be happy the way they are. So I apologize for making the comment. I won’t do it anymore”, added.

On Twitter, the communicator shared the moment and scored: “I made a mistake in the last #Domingão, during the live tribute to our eternal Marília Mendonça. I thought it was important to talk about this also on ‘Domingão’, the same space, to give the subject the attention and visibility it deserves”.