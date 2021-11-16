Marília Mendonça said in a concert that she would be forgotten; video goes viral – Entertainment

A video by Marília Mendonça, who died on the last day 5, went viral on social networks, this Monday (15). In the images, from the singer’s last concert, she talks to fans in a vent tone about “being forgotten”.

“People will forget Marília Mendonça. I swear to you that I’ve thought about this several times. Then, suddenly, it gave me the idea of ​​releasing a song, actually some songs, but this song here is totally different from anything else”, said Marília at the presentation in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

“It’s not a song that you identify with, that you lived history… And you gave me the big surprise that even today this song has never left the top 100, since it was released. I have no words to thank you for that”, completed the singer, who referred to the single Changing the sidewalk.

In the video, you can still hear the audience screaming in the audience: “Never”.

Marília Mendonça died at age 26 in the last 5 after plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The singer traveled for work and would perform across the state. The news of the death was confirmed by the artist’s press office. In addition to her, four more people died. The plane carrying Marília took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, where she would make a presentation that same night.

