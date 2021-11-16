Thamirys Andrade – 5:39 pm | updated on 11/15/2021 18:26



Marilyn Manson faces sexual harassment and abuse lawsuits Photo: Playback / Youtube / Apple Music

In a new account of the alleged abuses committed by Marilyn Manson, former assistant Ashley Walters said the rocker locked women in a small soundproof glass box in his home in West Hollywood, California (USA). The place was called the space for “bad girls” by the singer.

As Walters told Rolling Stone magazine, Manson had the glass box seen as “something cool” but then used the space “as a form of punishment” for women. The place had the extension of a dressing room.

– Even if I screamed, no one could hear me. You fought and he liked that reaction. I learned not to fight because it gave him what he wanted. So, I ended up going somewhere else inside my head,” he explained.

Walters is one of more than ten women who sued the artist for sexual harassment and abuse. The report about the glass case was confirmed by Sarah McNeilly, the musician’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Sarah, she was locked in the glass case after talking about an ex-boyfriend. She says that her experience in space was “absolutely frightening”, and that it was “there the mask fell and it was possible to see what he was capable of”.

Ryan Brown, who also worked for Manson, said he had never seen anyone trapped in the box, but recalled that the artist had already talked about the space for “bad girls” in an interview carried out in 2012.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline also mentioned the existence of the glass case in her complaint against Manson. To People magazine, she reported having suffered psychological, emotional and physical abuse, citing cases of rape, cuts, fractures and whipping. She also claims to have been threatened with death if she left him.

Warner’s account to Rolling Stone also points out that the apartment is decorated with “blood, swastikas and images from pornographic magazines”, containing images of female genitals and graffiti above the bed with the word “Aids”.

The house would be decorated in black to block light from the windows during the day, and Manson would be violent to the point of destroying the furniture if the thermostat were set to a temperature above 60 degrees.

More than ten women went to court to report cases of sexual, psychological and violence abuse by the famous person. He, however, denies the information, claiming that all relationships were consensual.

– My intimate relationships have always been totally consensual with fellows who think like me. Regardless of how and why others are now choosing to manipulate the past, this is the truth – declared on Instagram.

