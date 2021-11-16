Marilyn Manson tortured women in a soundproof box, says victim

Singer Marilyn Manson, 52, is being accused by former assistant Ashley Walters of locking women in a small, soundproof glass box, which would be the size of a dressing room, and would be dubbed a space for ” bad Girls”. The place, according to her, was set up in the rocker’s apartment, in West Hollywood, California (USA).

Walters is one of more than 10 women who have gone to court to prosecute the famous man for sexual harassment and abuse. She exposed the space that would be used by the artist to lock up his victims in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

The former assistant said that, initially, Marilyn Manson tried to make the glass box understood as “something cool” and then used the space “as a form of punishment” for the women.

“Even if I screamed, no one could hear me. You fought and he liked that reaction. I learned not to fight because it gave him what he wanted. So I ended up going somewhere else inside my head.” said Ashley.

Ryan Brown, another former employee of the musician, said he had never witnessed anyone trapped in space, but pointed out that the famous man himself had already spoken openly about the box during an interview in 2012. According to Brown, the place was considered by Marilyn Manson as a space dedicated to “bad girls”.

The accusations made by Ashley Walters were corroborated by Sarah McNeilly, Manson’s ex-girlfriend. She reported that the glass box experience was “absolutely frightening” and that the artist had locked her in space after she talked about an ex-boyfriend. “There the mask fell off and it was possible to see what he was capable of,” he said.

The ex-girlfriend also said she was physically threatened by Marilyn Manson in 2011 when he, after an outbreak, mentioned “smashing” her face with a baseball bat. “The physical violence was almost a relief. The psychological shit he put me through, that infested my brain, was what I wanted it to end,” he blurted out.

Finally, according to the magazine, the apartment in which Marilyn Manson lives is decorated with “blood, swastikas and pictures from pornographic magazines”, and the artist decorated the place all in black in order to “block the light from the windows during the day “. The report also says that he became violent when the apartment’s thermostat was set to a temperature above 18 degrees and “destroyed the furniture”.

Model said to have been abused by Marilyn Manson

In June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson for sexual abuse. To People magazine, she also said that she was the victim of psychological, emotional and physical abuse during her relationship with the rocker.

“It has been important for me to present what I have done because I live in constant fear to this day. I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. [nome de registro do cantor] be held responsible once and for all,” he declared.

In the process, the model’s defense cites one of the episodes of abuse, in which the famous man allegedly took “a knife by the bed and started cutting Ms. Smithline’s shoulder, inner arm and stomach”, and that she still has the scars.

In addition to this, the case cites rape, cuts, whipping, fractures and the marking of the musician’s initials on the victim’s legs. The famous would also have threatened the model with death if she left him and, still, talked about the box to the “bad girls”.

In February of this year, actress Evan Rachel Wood used her profile on social media to report abuses suffered during the time she dated the singer between 2006 and 2010.

On Instagram, she said the name of her “abuser is Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson”. “He started harassing me when I was still a teenager and he abused me terribly for years,” she reported, claiming to have been “brainwashed” and “handled into submission.”

Actress Esmé Bianco also sues the musician for having drugged her and threatened to have sex with him on “multiple occasions”.

Since the beginning of the lawsuits, Marilyn Manson’s defense has denied the allegations and the singer claims that all their relationships were consensual, and that the allegations are “reality distortions”.

“My intimate relationships have always been totally consensual with fellow thinkers like me. Regardless of how and why others are now choosing to manipulate the past, this is the truth,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.