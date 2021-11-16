Marlia Mendona said at her last show that she would be forgotten – Trends

Marlia Mendona (photo: ReproduoInstagram)

the singer and songwriter

Marlia Mendona



(



1995



–



2021



) returned to have its name among the most talked about subjects on the internet last Monday (15/11).

The reason, this time, had to do with a video that went viral on social networks made during the last show performed by the queen of suffering.

In the images, she talks to fans in a tone of relief about being forgotten. This speech was retrieved by internet users a week after the early death of the sertaneja.

“People are going to forget Marlia Mendona. I swear to you that I’ve thought this through several times. It suddenly gave me the idea of ​​releasing a song, actually some songs, but this music here is totally different from anything else,” he said. the artist in the presentation in



Sorocaba



, inside



So Paulo



.

“It’s not a song that you identify with, that you lived the story… And you gave me the big surprise that to this day this song has never left the top 100 since it was released. I have no words to thank you for that. “, completed



marlia



, which referred to the single



change of foot



, which was released in January of this year.

On the video, you can hear the audience’s screams in the audience: “Never.”

fans of



mendona



shared the video and reinforced that her memory will always be exalted and never forgotten.

“Never be forgotten,” wrote an f. “We will never forget. Eternal in our hearts,” said another. “Know that you will never be forgotten, your legacy will be scarred for an eternity,” declared a third. “Strong record. It’s hard to believe!” stated one follower. “Always be remembered by all of us,” wrote one admirer.

Check out the video below:

Marlia Mendona



died at the age of 26 after an air accident in the region of



Caratinga



, inside



Minas Gerais



, where he would perform on the same day.

In addition to the artist, four people died in the tragedy, her advisor and her uncle,



Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho



, the producer



Henrique Bahia



, the pilot



Geraldo Medeiros Junior



, and the copilot



Tarciso Pessoa Viana



.