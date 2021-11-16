Mauro Cezar: Botafogo and Coritiba rise in the new reality of the big ones on B – 11/15/2021

The access of Botafogo and Coritiba this Monday relieved the fans of the two Brazilian champion clubs in the first division. Why moving up from Serie B to A is no longer an almost formality for the greats, as shown by the Brazilian championship of secundary, in the home straight.

Coxa himself fell in 2017 and only managed to get out of there after two seasons, falling again in 2020. Seeing rival Vasco remain at B, the Botafogo fan celebrates the access even more joyfully, because his club has invested less than than the Vascoians.

It’s not just that. Cruzeiro, downgraded in 2019, did not move up in the last Brazilian Nationals, when it came in owing six points because of debts protested at FIFA. Now, in 2021, he was once again unable to return to Serie A, even without having his score reduced by extra-field issues.

With Grêmio very threatened with a fall and São Paulo near the relegation zone, the second division 2022 becomes even more frightening for the big ones. The access that seemed guaranteed when a bigger team fell turned into something uncertain and dangerous.

