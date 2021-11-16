MC Gui says Rico’s crying isn’t true

In the external area of ​​the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the dawn of today, MC Gui advised the pedestrians not to fall into Rico Melquiades’ speech about exclusion within the reality show.

“He only thinks about these things after he’s alone and sits on the pillow,” said Dynho Alves, saying that the comedian only comes to his senses when he is without anyone at his side.

Gui Araujo made it clear that Rico’s departure from the headquarters turns out to be natural because of his fatigue with friction.

It’s not evil you want. You do some shit and think ‘Wow, bro. I fell for that shit’

“In this ze buce**”, mocked Sthe Matos. “Lucky it was two seconds”, claimed MC Gui, about his friction with the pawn. “It’s difficult to fight with someone. I can’t fight. When one of these happens, I leave my body and look at it,” added Gui Araujo.

MC Gui advised his fellow inmates not to fall into Rico Melquiades’ cries because he had listened to the pawn and had been the target of attacks with his out-of-game problems.

In fact, what happened here is that we can’t fall for his crying, cuz**. I fell for this twice so he turned to me and talk a lot of shit, call me canceled

“Actually, that’s not a lie, you know? It’s really hard to be alone,” said Gui Araujo. “It’s not a lie, but nobody here is excluding him. I’ve never seen you exclude him,” said MC Gui. “That’s true,” agreed Gui Araujo.

The sequence of the conversation could not be heard by the Playplus camera – the reality show’s streaming platform – having shifted the focus to another room in the house.

