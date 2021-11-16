MC Hariel scolds fans who cursed Deolane at his concert – Entertainment

Deolane Bezerra, MC Kevin’s widow, was called names during MC Hariel’s show, with whom she had a fight recently on social media, by some funkeiro fans, this Saturday (13). Despite not having a good relationship with the lawyer, the singer used social media to ask respect for the criminalist, as she was not there to defend herself.

“A video is circulating on the gossip pages from last night, during my show in Campinas, where the microphone and sound system stopped due to overload and the audience started shouting curses at a person who wasn’t there at the time”, began the artist .

Hariel said he doesn’t like that kind of behavior and asked Deolane for respect. “I made sure they stopped shouting that, even though I didn’t actually have the microphone to speak there. I’m going to ask all my fans not to take that kind of attitude. I don’t like this thing, right, family? that you want to defend me, see me well, but it’s not trying to ‘paddle’ each other that I get better. And to be clear, I love you who are with me for every situation. But I didn’t need that,” he added.

The fight between Hariel and Deolane started at the beginning of the month after the funkeiro needled the lawyer saying that “funk is turning into clowning”. That’s because he doesn’t think it’s right for the lawyer to want to become a DJ while so many others, who, according to him, have a lot of talent, don’t have the same success.

“Influencer who doesn’t even have influence, everyone wanting to become a DJ, everyone wanting to become I don’t know what? These people fall by parachute and want to become a funkeiro, man****… You can’t understand, right? yes, family. May God always give me the gift of writing, the gift of singing so that I can make a cool song,” he said at the time.

Deolane rebutted the accusations and said she will continue to do as she pleases. “I’m not afraid of you because you came from the favela, because I came too. Okay, my love? So that’s it, whether you like it or not, I’m going to be a DJ.”