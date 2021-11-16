MC Kevin case: Civil Police completes investigation and will file for dismissal; ‘tragic and atypical case’, says delegate | Rio de Janeiro

According to the delegate Leandro Gontijo, of the 16th DP, which concluded the investigations, there were no signs of fights, violent actions or any type of crime in the episode.

For the police, what happened on the night of May 16th was that MC Kevin tried to leave his room by jumping out the window to access the lower floor and fell.

“It was a tragic event, but atypical and without legal provision for those investigated”, declared delegate Gontijo.

Model gave new testimony

On Wednesday (10), model Bianca Dominguez, who was in the room with Kevin when the event happened, was heard again, but did not add any new facts to the investigation, nor did she fall into contradiction.

Upon leaving the police station, she spoke to the press and declared: “There was no change of version, my life was affected, my life exposed, I had to drop out of college, my family was exposed. It is normal for a person to stay with the mind a little bit damaged, but I never lied. I never changed my version, I said the same things as in August,” she said of using illegal substances on the day of Kevin’s fall.

On May 16, 23-year-old MC Kevin fell from the 5th floor of a hotel room in Barra da Tijuca. The funkeiro, who was born in São Paulo, was in Rio de Janeiro for a series of shows. He was accompanied by his wife, Deolane Bezerra, and some friends.

After a disagreement with his wife, Kevin went to Barra da Tijuca beach, where he consumed drink, some illegal substances and met Bianca Dominguez, whom he invited to his room.