MC Kevin case: Six months after death, police will ask for investigation to be closed

The delegate Leandro Gontijo, holder of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), will report through the filing the investigation that investigates the death of singer Kevin Nascimento Bueno, MC Kevin, in a hotel on the edge of the West Zone of Rio, on May 16 . According to him, the investigations confirmed what the expert report of the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute (ICCE) showed – the funkeiro suffered an accidental fall from the balcony of suite 502 and there are no signs of fights, violent actions or crimes in the case.

Last week, fitness model Bianca Dominguez, who was in the suite, gave a new statement at the district. The girl said that she entered the hotel suite that afternoon, only Victor Elias Fontenelle, the MC VK, to disguise it, as Kevin was married and famous. She went into the bath, the two funkeiros having remained in the room. When she was done, they went into the bathroom and she ordered some champagne. When approaching the girl, Bianca would have said that the agreement was “only sexual practice with one” and the boys promise to pay for PIX. When they start physical contact again, the model advises that she would not have sex without using a condom.

In the testimony, Bianca said that Jhonatas Augusto Cruz went to the bedroom to take the condoms and went into the shower in the suite, and soon after he showed interest in also having sex with her. Kevin reportedly got angry and said, “Get out! This madman is going to drag me.” Then, when they realize that the boy was still there, the funkeiro opens the door and asks him once more to leave: “Go drag me, uncle. Get out of there!” he repeated.

The girl said that soon after, Jhonatas would have returned to the room, saying: “Moyo! Moyo! They’re coming!” VK would have said to the funkeiro: “Get out, uncle, go moiá for you. Let me keep the baby here”. Again very angry, Kevin would have gestured and complained to VK about the fact that he had hired Bianca to have sex and not having succeeded. He would have put on his shorts then and gone out on the porch.

Bianca told the police that, at that moment, she sat up in bed without understanding what was happening. She was called by Kevin, who reportedly said he wanted to be alone with her, but again Jhonatas and VK reportedly talked about someone’s arrival: “They’re coming! They’re coming,” shouted the first, and “Get out! Hide”, guided the second.





“Artist’s Life”. Kevin liked to post photos on trips and parties Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Photo posted on the artist’s Instagram on May 8th. MC Kevin announced the opening of his production company, Record Revolution Photo: Playback / Instagram kevin was 23 years old, and started his career in 2013 Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Kevin and his wife, lawyer Deolane Bezerra, in Dubai, UAE Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Kevin during a trip to Dubai: “Sheik”, wrote the artist in his post Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Passion for cars was also evident in their networks Photo: Reproduction / Instagram The funk player in front of a Ferrari rented in Dubai: “I rented it so I can say it’s mine”, wrote Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Photo of Kevin with his wife and friends. Declaration of love during trip to Mexico Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Ready to parachute out of a balloon Photo: Playback / Instagram Kevin training at the gym Photo: Reproduction / Instagram MC Kevin and his wife, Deolane, in Cancún, Mexico Photo: Reproduction / Instagram MC Kevin and his wife, Deolane Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Kevin in a post to promote his new video Foto: Reproduction / Instagram Kevin lived in Mogi das Cruzes and was an internet phenomenon, with 8.9 million followers on Instagram Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The model claims to have been distracted for a few seconds and then to have seen MC Kevin placing both hands on the balcony, giving momentum and throwing both legs out. After trying to hold onto the parapet from the outside, the funkeiro would have slipped and fallen.

In August, MC VK and Jhonatas reaffirmed in the 16th DP that there were no jokes and insinuations about the arrival of Kevin’s fiancée, lawyer Deolane Bezerra, nor any discussion about the sexual program that the funkeiro was doing with Bianca Dominguez at that time.