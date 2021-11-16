MC Mirella starts separation process from Dynho Alves | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record MC Mirella started the process of separating Dynho Alves

MC Mirella has already started the process of separating Dynho Alves. The column found that the dancer entered A Fazenda 13 in the middle of a crisis in his relationship with the funkeira, and that he left a signed power of attorney for his wife to use whenever she wanted to proceed with the divorce. And that’s exactly what she’s doing.

The column sought advice from the couple, who did not deny the separation process, just said that Mirella does not want to comment at all on this matter, and that her positions on the marriage will only be those she has been publishing on social media.

After the publication of this text, Mirella’s staff issued the following note to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal: “She filed for divorce, but she only wants good things for him and for all people, good attracts good! “.

The two were living together in a luxury condominium located in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. But the funkeira has already left the place and returned to her old apartment, located in the east of the capital.

Mirella confessed to friends that she feared she would be betrayed on national television because of Dynho’s background. In her outbursts to those closest to her, she claims to have been gored by her husband several times before the wedding. The two spent a few months apart during the period she was confined to A Fazenda 12 last year, but they soon got back together and decided to get married in Cancún, Mexico. Afterwards, they were hired by Record to participate in Power Couple Brasil 5.

The relationship had been strained and Mirella tried to remain silent about Dynho’s behavior in confinement. But his excessive physical contact with Sthefane Matos was interpreted by her as a betrayal. The two had agreed that he would not give openings to any woman on the program, but the funkeira interpreted this as a violation of the agreement.

On Monday night (15), Mirella tweeted to demonstrate her outrage at Dynho. And on Instagram, posted a video talking about divorce. See publications:

Even I, who had an 8-year-old friend in there, didn’t have those intimacies with him. Even though I’ve already related. Even single. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021

I set limits even if I didn’t need to. But it’s a matter for everyone’s mind, right? — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021

If I could go back in time… — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021

And why just now?

Because I’m only now seeing it with my own eyes. And it’s been a thousand times worse. See under my nose like that. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 15, 2021