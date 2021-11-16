Medical Correspondent: How Overworking at Home Can Affect Health

In this Monday’s (15th) edition of the Medical Correspondent board, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes explained how excessive work at home during the pandemic can affect health.

The theme was motivated by a new law passed in Portugal, which prohibits companies from contacting employees outside office hours. This goes for phone messages, email or phone calls. The violation can be considered serious and result in a fine.

One of the goals of this measure is to better regulate remote work, which gained momentum during the period of isolation because of Covid-19.

In Brazil, there is still no specific law on this, but the worker can try some support in the CLT regarding work shifts and rest hours, for example.

Fernando Gomes highlighted that the home office can have both positive and negative aspects. “If, on the one hand, we have technology helping us, on the other hand it was a challenge because, in fact, we cannot tell the brain that 1 hour worked at home is equivalent to 1 hour worked at the company. This is new for everyone”, said the doctor.

He also pointed out that many people have difficulty separating the physical environment from home and work, whether due to lack of space or organization. “Besides, there is the division of time. Many times, even the person can be partly to blame for this for procrastinating, pushing that delivery of work that should have been a little further, or allowing a meeting to go on longer than it should.

“The regulation comes precisely to help organize people’s lives because we know that anxiety can appear. If the person has a tendency to depression, it can also occur and even burnout can manifest itself”, added Gomes.

