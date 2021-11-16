Meet Liverpool Taxi Driver Praised for Stopping Terrorist Attack | World

UK newspapers and political leaders extolled the courage of David Perry, the taxi driver who managed to prevent a terrorist attack at a women’s hospital in Liverpool on Sunday (14).

See moment of car explosion near Liverpool hospital

Liverpool taxi explosion was terrorist incident, police say; see explosion video

Explosion outside Liverpool hospital leaves one dead

“The case is still under investigation so I cannot comment on the details or say exactly what kind of incident it was, but it appears that the taxi driver in question behaved with incredible courage,” said Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister.

A passenger of Perry’s took a homemade bomb to a hospital — the artifact exploded inside the car as Perry pulled up in front of the building’s entrance.

Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

Emad Al Swealmeen, the passenger, died in the explosion. He had boarded the taxi and asked to be taken to the hospital – it was a ride of about 10 minutes.

The taxi driver managed to escape seconds before the car was caught in the flames of fire from the explosion.

His wife, Rachel Perry, said he was lucky to be alive: “The explosion happened while he was in the car, and how he managed to escape is a miracle.” The taxi driver was hospitalized, but he was already discharged.

According to the “Daily Mail”, the driver realized that the passenger was a suspect and locked him in the taxi before escaping. That information has not been confirmed by the anti-terrorism police, however.

Praise from Mayor and Prime Minister

“It appears that the taxi driver in question behaved with an incredible presence of mind and courage,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the taxi driver’s heroic efforts averted what could have been a terrible disaster.

The UK raised the country’s terrorism threat level to serious on Monday (15) – it is the second most serious alert level.

“We are raising the threat level from ‘important’ to ‘serious’,” Interior Minister Priti Patel said on television, noting that the events in Liverpool were the second act considered to be terrorist after the assassination of MP David Amess, a month ago.

This threat level means that the risk of an attack is considered “highly likely”.

The British people “will never be intimidated by terrorism,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on Monday. “We will never give in to those who want to divide us with foolish acts.”

On Sunday night, anti-terrorism police reported the arrest of “three men aged 29, 26 and 21” under the “terrorism law” in the Kensington area. This Monday, police announced the arrest of a fourth man aged 20 years.

The reasons for this “act of terrorism” are not yet known, said Russ Jackson, head of the anti-terrorism police in northwest England.

Investigators believe the explosive device was manufactured by the passenger. Searches were being carried out on Monday in two places where the suspect would have lived.

The explosion took place during the UK holiday “Day of Remembrance” which commemorates the victims of war. A few hundred meters away, soldiers, veterans and members of the public gathered for a tribute at Liverpool Cathedral.

Police do not know whether the explosion was also aimed at the celebrations. According to local media, which cited investigators and friends of the taxi driver, another version is that the passenger wanted to go to the cathedral first, but as some streets were closed, the driver had to pass in front of the hospital.

“We can’t make a connection right now, but it’s a line of investigation we’re exploring,” Jackson said at a news conference this Monday.

The investigation is being carried out by the anti-terrorist police, with the support of the MI5 intelligence service, according to the BBC.

For his part, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said the incident “reminds us that the threat of terrorism has not disappeared.”

Local police explained that they received an explosion alert on Sunday at around 11 am local time and that they intervened quickly.