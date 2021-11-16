Mega da Virada: betting starts this Tuesday; prize may reach BRL 350 million

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Monday (15) that bets on the Mega-Sena da Virada can be placed from this Tuesday (16).

This year, the estimated prize for the lottery’s special contest, number 2440, is R$ 350 million. According to Caixa Econômica, this could be the biggest prize ever paid in the lottery’s history. The draw takes place on the night of December 31st.

As in other special Mega-Sena contests, Mega da Virada’s main prize does not accumulate. If no bet matches the six numbers, the prize goes to whoever matches the fifth, that is, five numbers drawn.

According to Caixa, if only one winner takes the Mega da Virada prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive more than R$1.5 million in earnings every month. The hefty sum is also enough to buy 40 mansions, worth R$8.75 million each.

How to bet?

To compete for the prize, all you need to do is go to a lottery shop and mark six to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests (Teimosinha ).

Each set of six numbers costs R$4.50. The more numbers scored, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country. Bets must be placed with a specific Mega da Virada steering wheel at any lottery, via the Loterias Caixa app, available for iOS and Android, or via the Loterias Caixa portal.

The player can also increase the chances of winning by purchasing the jackpots that are sold at lotteries. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.