Mega-Sena Winner’s Daughter, Murdered In 2007, Will Receive Half Inheritance Mega-Sena Winner’s Daughter, Murdered In 2007, Will Receive Half Inheritance | Rio de Janeiro

Published 11/15/2021 1:37 PM

Rio – After 14 years since the murder of Mega-Sena winner Renê Senna, in the municipality of Rio Bonito, Metropolitan Region of Rio, the Court of Justice of Rio (TJRJ) determined that half of the former farmer’s fortune, about R$43 million, stay with daughter Renata Sena, legitimate heiress. The information is from the Extra newspaper. To DAY, the TJRJ informed that the case runs in secrecy of justice, however, in the process, it was possible to find that last Wednesday (10), there was a transfer of a permit to withdraw an amount. This is the first time that the amount will be used since the homicide, which took place in 2007.

In May of this year, the Superior Court of Justice (STF) had already decided that the amount of R$ 120 million from the farmer would be divided between the victim’s daughter and brothers. However, due to the possibility of the widow and responsible for orchestrating the death of the victim, Adriana Ferreira de Almeida, to appeal the decision, the brothers were not yet authorized to receive the other half of the inheritance.

Since 2018, the Court maintains the decision of the 17th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, which annulled the will in which Renê left all his fortune to his ex-wife. For the Supreme Court, Renê was manipulated into signing the agreement that gave all his assets to Adriana. However, before that, he had already made a will where he left the property to his daughter and brothers.

remember the case