Mega-Sena Winner’s Daughter, Murdered In 2007, Will Receive Half Inheritance Mega-Sena Winner’s Daughter, Murdered In 2007, Will Receive Half Inheritance | Rio de Janeiro

Adriana was 25 years younger than Renê Senna when they metreproduction
Published 11/15/2021 1:37 PM
Rio – After 14 years since the murder of Mega-Sena winner Renê Senna, in the municipality of Rio Bonito, Metropolitan Region of Rio, the Court of Justice of Rio (TJRJ) determined that half of the former farmer’s fortune, about R$43 million, stay with daughter Renata Sena, legitimate heiress. The information is from the Extra newspaper. To DAY, the TJRJ informed that the case runs in secrecy of justice, however, in the process, it was possible to find that last Wednesday (10), there was a transfer of a permit to withdraw an amount. This is the first time that the amount will be used since the homicide, which took place in 2007.
Since 2018, the Court maintains the decision of the 17th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, which annulled the will in which Renê left all his fortune to his ex-wife. For the Supreme Court, Renê was manipulated into signing the agreement that gave all his assets to Adriana. However, before that, he had already made a will where he left the property to his daughter and brothers.
remember the case
At the trial, the widow, 25 years younger than Renê, admitted that she had a lover and was with him, outside the city, on the day of the crime. Adriana was sentenced in December 2016 to 20 years in prison for Renê’s death. Her last attempt to keep the inheritance left by the farmer was denied last May 11 by the STF.