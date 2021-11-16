Mega-Sena’s Widow tries to prevent the daughter of a millionaire from receiving an inheritance and has another defeat in court

RIO — Adriana Ferreira Almeida, the Widow of Mega-Sena, suffered another defeat in court. Last week, judge Nagib Slaibi Filho denied an injunction by Adriana’s defense to invalidate the DNA test carried out by Renata Senna, daughter of former farmer Renê Senna, who was murdered on Adriana’s orders after winning the Mega-Sena in 2007. The widow wanted to prevent Renata from receiving her share of the inheritance because she was the legitimate daughter of the former farmer.

As GLOBO revealed this Monday, after 14 years of disputes in the courts, the Court finally determined that Renê Senna’s daughter receive half of her father’s fortune, around R$43 million. According to last month’s decision, the amount can be deposited in Renata Senna’s account, considered the millionaire’s legitimate heir, after the State has collected taxes. It’s the first time Senna’s heritage will be moved since the murder. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

The fight over the inheritance came to an end in the first half of this year, when the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied an appeal by the widow Adriana Ferreira Almeida, sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder, whose objective was to validate the will that gives the right to she to half the fortune. The Judiciary considered that the millionaire was manipulated by Adriana, who already had a plan to kill him. The judgment, thus, recognized a previous will, which gave to nine of Renê’s brothers the right to the other half of his property.

On the last day 22, Adriana suffered another defeat in the courts. This time, in the criminal case that she was convicted of the murder of the millionaire. The defense tried to overturn the judgment, but judge Marcus Basilio did not receive the appeals. Adriana is currently serving the 20-year sentence she was sentenced to for murdering her husband.

Changes in the estate

In the coming weeks, changes should take place in the management of the ex-farmer’s estate. The brothers’ lawyer, Sebastião Mendonça, awaits the return of the STJ process to ask the Court to dismiss Renata Senna from the position of inventor, appointing one of Renê’s brothers for the position. The request is based on what is established in the former farmer’s will.

The former farmer was shot dead on January 7, 2007 in the municipality of Rio Bonito, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. According to the sentence that condemned her, Adriana ordered the death of her husband after he said he would exclude her from the will, as he knew he was being betrayed. In September of last year, all possible remedies were exhausted, and Adriana was definitively convicted of Renê’s murder. She has already served four years of her sentence, counting the period in which she was held in pre-trial detention, before her sentence.