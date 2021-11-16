MEIs have discounts of up to 30% for car purchases; understand

Discounts are possible because direct sales are made to legal entities. Know more.

Some individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) do not know that, when buying a car, they will have discounts that can reach up to 30%. This facility is granted to legal entities. This benefit is provided by vehicle assembler companies.

Discounts are possible because direct sales are made to legal entities. This ends up reducing costs in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS) of the vehicle.

But it is important that microentrepreneurs pay attention to established policies by the assembler companies to buy the car at a discount. Among these rules are:

Discount will be for brand new cars only;

The micro-entrepreneur must keep the car for at least one year;

The car will be purchased in the name of the legal entity;

Some sellers require the presentation of the company’s articles of incorporation and the buyer’s state registration;

All MEI documents and taxes must be up to date and paid;

The micro-entrepreneur must be aware that the car cannot have a value greater than the MEI’s annual billing.

It is important to remember that MEI billing must be up to R$ 81 thousand. The limit to buy the car, with the established discount, can reach up to 80% of that value. In other words, up to R$ 64,000 can be spent on purchasing the product.

Discounts, on the other hand, may vary from one assembler to another, and the benefits given are not fixed. Specific discounts are also established for some vehicles on sale to the legal entity.

But there is an advantage given by the automakers: the micro-entrepreneur is not limited to buying a car just for commercial or business use. He can also buy a car for leisure.

In recent years, car sales to legal entities have increased a lot in Brazil. Mainly, among the largest automakers, which are: Fiat, Volkswagen, Chevrolet and Renault.