Mercado Livre (MELI34) surfs optimism and boosts cash with US$ 1.5 billion

In the dead of night of last Monday (15), the Free market (MELI34) announced that it will make a follow-on share offering. According to the website Brazil Journal, the operation will reach up to US$ 1.5 billion (about R$ 8.17 billion at the current price).

This is the first primary offering, when the company sells new shares, Free Market in almost three years. In 2019, the company raised $1 billion to fuel its growth — and it worked.

Since then, the company’s market value has more than tripled, from $22 billion to $80 billion on Nasdaq. Recently, the Free Market even surpassed Vale (VALE3) and reached the position of the most valuable company in Latin America.

The market is still digesting the operation, taking recent profits. Around 12:00, the company’s shares traded on the American market retreated 5.29%, to US$ 1,546. The company’s BDRs, in turn, fell 1.09% on the B3, to R$70.70.

What to expect from Mercado Livre?

The company did not reveal how it intends to allocate the resources, but, at first, it will come to recover the cash.

The company’s balance sheet shows that, on September 30, cash was made up of US$ 1.42 billion between free and restricted resources, both short-term. The amount is less than the US$ 2.50 billion on December 30, 2020.

At the same time, it is expected that the Free Market will not take its foot off the investment accelerator. In Brazil alone, the objective is to invest up to R$ 10 billion by the end of this year.

On the one hand, the operation is well regarded, as it strengthens Mercado Livre’s cash flow, which has proven effective in allocating resources. On the other hand, information about the offering is still unclear, indicating that current investors may be diluted, which is never good news and puts pressure on stocks this session.

Free market makes use of liquidity while there is still time

This will not be the retailer’s first capture this year. The others, however, were carried out in the debt market. In January, the company raised $400 million with a green bond. It also raised US$700 million with a simple debt, which matures in 2031.

The follow-on announcement comes on the heels of the company’s earnings release for the third quarter of this year. The numbers, presented in early November, took the market by surprise positively, reinforcing the thesis of accelerated growth.

Now, MELI, which said it will use the funds “for general corporate purposes”, is taking advantage of the good moment of shares traded on the American market — which rise more than 10% in the month, although they decrease 5% in the year — to raise money with investors.

Free Market Shares in the last 18 months



Is it worth paying before growth?

O value investor that sitting down to analyze the Free Market will have a flea behind his ear. The retailer, which is confused with a technology company, deals with multiples that, at first glance, are frightening.

Today, the company of Argentine origin is quoted at 1,034 times the profit of the last 12 months. The book value per share, resulting from the ratio between equity and the number of shares, is 2.49 times, which is not a bargain either.

But for a very high-growth company, these aren’t the most assertive metrics. The market has increasingly looked to growth top line, that is, what is the user base and, consequently, how revenue is generated from this customer base.

Mercado Livre ended September with 78.7 million unique and active users. The gross value of goods (GMV, its acronym in English) rose 23.9% in 12 months, to $ 7.31 billion.

According to estimates compiled by Refinitive, available on the platform of TradeMap, of the 24 analysts who follow the company, 21 recommend the purchase of the shares — with three of them indicating that investors do it urgently. Only three specialists understand that the best thing to do is to keep the shares in the portfolio.

However, as shown by the estimates compiled by Refinitive, the company’s value is in the future. Even in the short term, the answer should already appear.

The growth avenues are expected to drive the company’s earnings per share (LPA) to $7.29 in 2022, according to projections.

As a result, Free Market shares are currently trading at 201 times the expected profit for next year, a multiple five times smaller than the current one. The estimated Return on Equity (ROE) for 2022 points to a robust 60.44%.

Mercado Livre wants to consolidate digital leadership

The Free Market purchase recommendation takes into account the complete package. It’s not just about intermediating buyers and sellers online.

The total amount transacted (TPV) was one of the highlights of the period between July and September. The growth was 43.93% compared to the third quarter of last year, reaching US$ 20.87 billion.

The metric includes the total transacted using the paid market, the company’s digital wallet, whether on the marketplace or not. The contracted growth, especially in the digital sphere, justifies the optimism of investors and puts the company ahead of its competitors.

In Brazil, the company’s main consumer market, MELI competes directly with retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas SA (AMER3), which face labor problems, deceleration of results and operational transition, respectively.

In the country, the revenue of Free market it more than doubled in size quarter-on-quarter in every quarter since the period between July and September of last year. In the third quarter of this year, the growth was “small”, 69%.