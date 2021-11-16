Mercedes requests review of Hamilton and Verstappen dispute at São Paulo GP | formula 1

Although the direction of the São Paulo GP took the hammer out of the legality of the dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on lap 48, when the Dutchman spread the car to repel his rival’s attack and both left the track on the Downhill curve. do Lago, Mercedes asked the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to review the bid.

– Mercedes confirms that it has requested the Right of Review, under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the incident at turn 4 between cars 44 and 33 on lap 48 of the São Paulo GP, based on new evidence that were not available to the commissioners at the time of their decision – communicated the German team.

1 of 1 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compete for position at F1 São Paulo GP — Photo: Charles Coates / LAT Images Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compete for position at the F1 São Paulo GP — Photo: Charles Coates / LAT Images

The German team’s request was announced a few hours after the category page shared the in-flight video of the RBR pilot, who had been requested to RBR by the race direction but, until the beginning of the week, was not in the entity’s possession.

In the images, it is possible to see that Verstappen brakes late and does not go around the curve, which leaves Hamilton without space and causes the two to leave the track. The bid was noticed by the stewards during the race won by the Mercedes driver, but disregarded because there was no loss of position.

The decision of the race director regarding the incident and other sanctions imposed on the seven-time champion over the weekend were the target of rejection by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who even declared that he would give up “diplomacy” in defense of his team and of your pilot.

In addition to the exemption from the bid, Hamilton was punished with disqualification from Friday’s classification for a technical irregularity in his rear wing – the team justified that the problem was caused by a defect, an argument accepted by the FIA.