Messi and Scaloni’s attitudes disappoint Tite and shake Argentina x Brazil – 11/16/2021

The last derby between Brazil and Argentina was suspended after ANVISA agents entered the Neo Química Arena’s lawn to prevent four players from the visiting team who failed to comply with the country’s health regulations from playing in the match. That was last September. After 72 days, the teams meet again today (16), at 20:30 (GMT), with remnants of that hot episode backstage.
In addition to Fifa’s resolution of the case, there is an ingredient of the shudder of personal relationship that stirs this confrontation in the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. second heard the UOL Sport, coach Tite was very disappointed with the attitudes and statements of Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach, and star Lionel Messi.
Although Tite hasn’t planned any reaction that would make his displeasure public in today’s game, whenever the subject is mentioned by people around him, the Brazilian doesn’t save uncomfortable looks, huffs and a phrase he’s used in other situations.
The cost of winning cannot be the cost of dignity.”
The case is the following: right after the invasion of ANVISA agents to the pitch, authorities organized to discuss the possible resumption of the game through concessions. Meanwhile, a circle was formed near the technical areas between Tite, Scaloni, Messi, Neymar and Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian team. The leader said: “They did [agentes da Anvisa] in the wrong way, but they warned before the players were irregular”.
Messi reacted instantly, in an angry tone: “They didn’t tell us. We’ve been here for four days. They should have come on the first day and not like this.” Tite interrupted with a direct question: “Didn’t they warn you?” Messi and Scaloni confirmed to the Brazil coach that the Argentine delegation had not been notified that goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía, who came from England, were prevented from entering the match. field because they should comply with quarantine in Brazil.
The conversation was caught by microphones from the broadcast to Argentina and quickly went viral on the internet and on Brazilian portals.
The point is that the information made public after the suspension of the game led Tite to the certainty that Scaloni and Messi had lied when they said that the Argentines had no information about the veto of the four players coming from England.
CBF said it had warned three times and Anvisa provided a timeline in which it said it had informed the AFA (Argentine Football Association) that players should be isolated and also that snacks and drinks were offered by the game’s organization to signal “a obstruction or delay situation”. In an attempt to access the locker room in Argentina, agents were directed to a room so that time could pass. Also under investigation is the forgery of Federal Police documents signed by the players saying they had not passed through the UK in the previous days, which is a lie. All this is in the defense of the CBF sent to FIFA.
Informed of these versions is that Tite formed a judgment on the matter. “I am clear that before football there is health, there are laws and correction of facts,” he said this week in preparation for the reunion. Previously, like September 8th, it had been even tougher.
Football is not above the law. It has to be respected. We are dealing with lives. It’s health, yes. When you’re healthy, there’s a vaccine, you’ll have a job, work. Associated with work will have dignity. Now, come and go over laws, that doesn’t exist. Overcome laws? Oh no. A little respect. Respect for an entity, a country, a people, a club, a team. Shiu. Calm. Respect, yes.”
It’s not the first time Tite has been upset by Messi’s attitude in his little more than five years at the helm. In 2019, the two became involved in an argument during Argentina 1 x 0 Brazil, a friendly in Saudi Arabia. The coach complained about the Argentine’s fault, which, in his opinion, would have been a yellow card, to which the star promptly replied, telling the Brazilian to “shut up”, according to a report by Tite himself, who would have responded in kind.
It is against this backdrop of rising rivalry and strained personal relationships that the derby takes place at the Estádio Bicentenario in San Juan.
Messi will start
Used for just 15 minutes of Argentina’s victory over Uruguay last Friday (12), Messi will start in the derby against Brazil. He has recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh and has already been confirmed by Scaloni. Leandro Paredes and Dybala are also doubtful for physical reasons. The rest of the team must be the same as the previous game.
In Brazil, Casemiro is suspended and will be replaced by Fabinho. Neymar felt an injury on the eve of the game and Philippe Coutinho is the likely replacement. Tite also tested two game alternatives for the classic, with Éder Militão and Matheus Cunha in the places of Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus.
The game marks the meeting of the best — and only undefeated — South American Qualifiers campaigns. While Brazil is already guaranteed at the 2022 World Cup with 34 points, the Argentines have 28 and also qualify in case of victory in San Juan.
DATASHEET
ARGENTINA x BRAZIL
Competition: Qatar World Cup qualifiers, 14th round
Local: Bicentennial stadium, in San Juan (Argentina)
date/time: November 16, 2021 (Tuesday), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)
Referee: Andres Cunha (Uruguay)
assistants: Richard Trinidad and Nicolas Taran (both from Uruguay)
VAR: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Lo Celso; Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Messi. Technician: Lionel Scaloni.
BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Philippe Coutinho (Vinicius Júnior) and Lucas Paquetá. Technician: Tite.