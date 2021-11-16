Messi and Scaloni’s attitudes disappoint Tite and shake Argentina x Brazil – 11/16/2021

The last derby between Brazil and Argentina was suspended after ANVISA agents entered the Neo Química Arena’s lawn to prevent four players from the visiting team who failed to comply with the country’s health regulations from playing in the match. That was last September. After 72 days, the teams meet again today (16), at 20:30 (GMT), with remnants of that hot episode backstage.

In addition to Fifa’s resolution of the case, there is an ingredient of the shudder of personal relationship that stirs this confrontation in the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. second heard the UOL Sport, coach Tite was very disappointed with the attitudes and statements of Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach, and star Lionel Messi.

Although Tite hasn’t planned any reaction that would make his displeasure public in today’s game, whenever the subject is mentioned by people around him, the Brazilian doesn’t save uncomfortable looks, huffs and a phrase he’s used in other situations.

The cost of winning cannot be the cost of dignity.”

The case is the following: right after the invasion of ANVISA agents to the pitch, authorities organized to discuss the possible resumption of the game through concessions. Meanwhile, a circle was formed near the technical areas between Tite, Scaloni, Messi, Neymar and Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian team. The leader said: “They did [agentes da Anvisa] in the wrong way, but they warned before the players were irregular”.

Anvisa agents interrupted the match between Brazil and Argentina last September Image: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Messi reacted instantly, in an angry tone: “They didn’t tell us. We’ve been here for four days. They should have come on the first day and not like this.” Tite interrupted with a direct question: “Didn’t they warn you?” Messi and Scaloni confirmed to the Brazil coach that the Argentine delegation had not been notified that goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía, who came from England, were prevented from entering the match. field because they should comply with quarantine in Brazil.

The conversation was caught by microphones from the broadcast to Argentina and quickly went viral on the internet and on Brazilian portals.

Éder Militão, Neymar, Messi, Cléber Xavier, Tite and Marquinhos during confusion Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The point is that the information made public after the suspension of the game led Tite to the certainty that Scaloni and Messi had lied when they said that the Argentines had no information about the veto of the four players coming from England.

CBF said it had warned three times and Anvisa provided a timeline in which it said it had informed the AFA (Argentine Football Association) that players should be isolated and also that snacks and drinks were offered by the game’s organization to signal “a obstruction or delay situation”. In an attempt to access the locker room in Argentina, agents were directed to a room so that time could pass. Also under investigation is the forgery of Federal Police documents signed by the players saying they had not passed through the UK in the previous days, which is a lie. All this is in the defense of the CBF sent to FIFA.