Microsoft tries yet another strategy to force use of Edge

From time to time, Microsoft does some experiments to try to value the products themselves, such as the integration of Bing in the Windows taskbar and the difficulty to change the default browser in Windows 11. Now, the software giant uses another tactic to shove Microsoft Edge down the throat by blocking apps like EdgeDeflector, Firefox and the like.

These software allow the user to view the search results from the Start Menu in their favorite browser, instead of opening them in Edge as it is factory-set. In the current model, even if you use Chrome or another browser, Windows 11 will always open Edge when the search is done by the system tool, with automatic redirection to the Bing search engine. Blocking has also been expanded for those who need to find widgets not listed in Windows 11.

Microsoft blocked the use of the command that made it possible to open links in browsers other than Edge (Image: Playback/CTRL Blog)

With EdgeDeflector, one can bypass the restrictions and open the search results from the default browser of their choice, which can provide more effective results. At first, people thought it was just a compatibility bug, but Microsoft has confirmed blocking for all users as of the release of its next Windows 11 update, scheduled for the next few weeks.

Change would be to preserve experience

No developer will be able to access protocol links anymore microsoft edge, as this will be restricted to the Edge. In an interview with The Verge, the company confirmed the restriction because the taskbar search experience was not designed to be redirected. “When we become aware of an improper redirect, we issue a correction,” explained the spokesperson.

This fix has already arrived for Beta and Release Preview users last Friday without the presence of EdgeDeflector. The software’s developer, Daniel Aleksandersen, made a harsh critique on the company’s blog about the matter. “These are no longer the actions of a thoughtful company that cares more about its product. […] Microsoft is not a good administrator of the Windows operating system. They are prioritizing ads, bundleware and service subscriptions on the productivity of its users”, said Aleksandersen.

The roughly 500,000 EdgeDeflector users were held hostage by the tool, but the change may also have affected users of Fiferox and Brave, two browsers that had copied the app’s functionality into their own solutions. For Daniel, perhaps this explosion in the number of people is what turned the red light at the company and led the developers to present a definitive correction.

Mozilla also criticizes decision

“People deserve choice. They must have the ability to set standards simply and easily, so their choice of default browser must be respected,” a Mozilla spokesperson reportedly said in a statement to The Verge. code that starts Firefox when the protocol microsoft edge is used for users who have already chosen Firefox as their default browser. After the recent move to Windows 11, this planned implementation will no longer be possible,” he explained.

Interestingly, Mozilla’s solution makes it possible to set Firefox as the default browser on Windows 10 and Windows 11 with just one click. Today, this functionality is accessible if you downloaded the app directly from the organization’s website, but it has been deleted from the version hosted on the Microsoft Store. This has to do with the package used by the official Windows store: when users choose Firefox as their default browser, the program does not work in an MSIX environment.

Forget the ease of setting the default program with one click: Microsoft made things difficult (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The company was already criticized for making it difficult to switch from default apps, which needs to be done by setting “Default Apps” in Windows 11 and defined one by one according to the file extension. Previously, you just established which browser you would like to use when you installed new software, and everything related to it was linked.

What is really unfortunate is that Microsoft tries to force the use of your browser. Edge has already proved to be a viable and efficient alternative to Chrome, Firefox and other solutions on the market, so it’s unnecessary to take this kind of arbitrary attitude. According to data from StatCounter, in October 2021, Edge dominated 3.99% of the market, the third position in the overall ranking, ahead of classic programs like Opera and Firefox and only behind Chrome and Safari.

Source: CTRL Blog, The Verge