Military sergeant arrested for loan sharking worked for at least 15 years

posted on 11/16/2021 12:01 PM



A sergeant from the Federal District Military Police (PMDF) was arrested this Tuesday morning (16/11) after being investigated for a millionaire loan shark scheme, extortion and money laundering. According to the delegate in charge of the case, Fernando Cocito, he and his brother had been working with the criminal scheme for at least 15 years. Three luxury cars and R$40 thousand in cash were seized.

The gang, led by sergeant Ronie Peter Fernandes da Silva, and his brother, businessman Tiago Fernandes da Silva, operated using three front companies: an aesthetic clinic, a fast food restaurant and a market belonging to the accused’s family. “The companies functioned as a dissimulation mechanism, they worked with the operation of a series of bank accounts to bring a clean appearance to the money”, explained Cocito. In the last six months, companies moved at least R$8 million.

The investigations began with complaints from victims who felt coerced by the group’s threats by not paying their loan installments on time. PCDF also receives a report from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) on the irregularity in the companies’ revenues.

In addition to the brothers, four financial operators from the group were also arrested, one of them being the father of the leaders. A suspect remains at large in São Paulo. The other members of the gang were responsible for the sequence of transactions and withdrawals from shell companies’ accounts. Three of them were also responsible for hiding the moneylending values, giving the names for the registration of luxury vehicles, which belonged to the leader of the criminal organization, and were used to hide the loan shark’s profits.

According to investigations by the PCDF, the collection of those who did not pay the loan installments on time was done through coercion and threats, the group took vehicles and demanded the transfer of properties from those in debt. “We had difficulty locating the properties because they are, almost all, in the name of third parties. Many, including victims who were coerced into surrendering the property and passed a power of attorney to criminals. The vehicles were located through photos they posted on social networks and it was possible to see the license plate”, points out the delegate responsible for the case.

In the last two years, the criminal group acquired eight Porsche brand vehicles, each with a value of approximately R$1 million and, in the last six months, it handled more than R$8 million. During the operation, three Porsche vehicles and a BMW/X4 vehicle were seized. The cars are valued at R$3 million. Seven bank accounts of individuals and companies were also blocked, with the blocking and sequestration of R$8 million.

According to the delegate, Ronie Peter is on leave from the PMDF because of a certificate and was fully active in the criminal organization, which is his main source of income. “He worked with the usury in the morning, in the afternoon and at night. Within the PMDF he has a certificate for health treatment, on leave but receiving subsidies.” The sergeant and his brother are being heard by police this Tuesday morning and are serving preventive detention.