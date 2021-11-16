Minister of Communications tries to bring Starlink to Amazon

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, is in the United States to visit the space exploration agency SpaceX factory. The objective is to close a partnership with the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, and expand the offer of internet signal in Brazil.

According to the newspaper Newspaper, Faria met one of the SpaceX units on Monday (15) and will meet Musk today. The minister intends to convince the businessman to use the Starlink satellite constellation to guarantee a stable and fast connection in the Amazon, in indigenous communities and rural schools, in addition to other remote locations in the country. In the case of the forest area, the idea would be to use the connection even for environmental monitoring.

In addition to SpaceX, the British company OneWeb was also visited by Faria. After overcoming a financial crisis, it returned to offering network services and also already has satellites orbiting the planet, capable of guaranteeing a stable internet signal. For now, both brands have not yet had the license approved to operate in the country, but the process is already underway by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Investments

Constantly visible in the sky of Brazilian cities, Starlink’s satellites still generate some concerns for regulatory and military bodies. Scheduled for launch in 2022, the second generation of satellites should ensure even more powerful connectivity.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the month Brazil held the auction of 5G frequencies, which included the sale of lots with the obligation to implement 4G in regions not yet covered, which includes rural sectors and highways.